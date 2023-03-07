First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,316 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Horizon worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

