First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock traded down C$0.97 on Monday, hitting C$30.42. The company had a trading volume of 775,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,393. The firm has a market cap of C$21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

