First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

FSFG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.