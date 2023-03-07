First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Mark R. Widmar Sells 26,553 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Up 1.0 %

First Solar stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.30. 4,540,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,302. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $216.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

