First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Update

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.46 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

