First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.20. 318,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
