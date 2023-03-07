First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.20. 318,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

