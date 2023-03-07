First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Cut by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

