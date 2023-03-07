FlatQube Price Hits $2.23 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $5,705.40 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00009957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.21333254 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,469.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

