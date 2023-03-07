Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Motco purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. Flex has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

