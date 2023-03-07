Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,164,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 3,388,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGETF stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Featured Articles

