Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,164,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 3,388,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
Shares of FGETF stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
