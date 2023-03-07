Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $1,716,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,523,000 after buying an additional 59,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 82.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,423 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

