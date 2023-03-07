Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of Foran Mining stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$881.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.80. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.93 and a 1-year high of C$3.95.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

