Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 11,160,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $95,010.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,713.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $5,116,661.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $95,010.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,713.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 988,341 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,297 and have sold 1,265,428 shares valued at $19,572,263. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Freshworks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshworks Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 1,304,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.