FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $82,256.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $82,256.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $57,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,061 shares of company stock worth $180,208. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FRP by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FRP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FRP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

FRP stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. 6,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.71 million, a P/E ratio of 413.65 and a beta of 0.58. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

