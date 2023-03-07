Fruits 24 Hour Volume Tops $310,092.13 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $310,092.13 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fruits has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

