FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

