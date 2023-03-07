Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €31.75 ($33.78) and last traded at €31.65 ($33.67). Approximately 15,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($33.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.98.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.