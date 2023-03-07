Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTEK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.4 %

About Fuel Tech

NASDAQ:FTEK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 52,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,790. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

