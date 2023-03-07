FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.41 million. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 682,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,744. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

