FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.41 million. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 682,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,744. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Scores Win for Investors
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.