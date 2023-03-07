Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Get Futu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,336,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Futu by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 362,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Price Performance

About Futu

Shares of Futu stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading

