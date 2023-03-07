FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 7,500 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $115,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc N. Duber acquired 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $115,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,240.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,471 shares of company stock worth $699,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 58.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.60 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 38,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,794. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.29.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

