Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issues Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gaia

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a research note on Saturday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

