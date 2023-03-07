Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
Gaia Stock Performance
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
