Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Get Gaia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.