Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) is Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 3.0% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.35% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $39,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 182,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.83%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

