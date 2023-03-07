Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 5.7% in February

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOTU shares. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

About Gaotu Techedu

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,262. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.51 and a beta of -0.79.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.