Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 5.7% in February

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GOTU shares. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company.
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
