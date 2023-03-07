Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.03

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 56977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

