Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 158,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNSS shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Price Performance

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,505. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.34. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genasys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genasys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.