Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 158,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNSS shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Genasys Price Performance
Shares of GNSS traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,505. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.34. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Genasys
Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
Further Reading
