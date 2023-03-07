Genelux Co.’s (NASDAQ:GNLX) Quiet Period To End on March 7th

Genelux’s (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 7th. Genelux had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of GNLX opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Genelux has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Further Reading

