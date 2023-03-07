General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 12,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 618,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,841,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 749,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,592,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.06. 6,449,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2,902.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

