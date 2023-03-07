General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52,405 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 2.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of General Electric worth $56,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2,902.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

