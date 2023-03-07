General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $37,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.76. 391,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,369. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

