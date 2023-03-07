Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 858,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GENI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

