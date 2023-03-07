GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
GeoVax Labs Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.95. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
