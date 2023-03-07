GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.95. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

