Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.51% of Gibraltar Industries worth $19,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. 29,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

See Also

