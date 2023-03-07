GICTrade (GICT) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $94.20 million and $28,309.92 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95163399 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,730.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

