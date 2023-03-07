GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GigCapital5 Stock Up 0.5 %

GIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297. GigCapital5 has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,607,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,495,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GigCapital5

GigCapital5 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in GigCapital5 by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in GigCapital5 by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the third quarter worth about $15,662,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in GigCapital5 by 10.8% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 216,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.

