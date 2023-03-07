GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
GigCapital5 Stock Up 0.5 %
GIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297. GigCapital5 has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,607,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,495,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GigCapital5
GigCapital5 Company Profile
GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigCapital5 (GIA)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.