Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading Down 5.2%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 403,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 601,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Global Net Lease Trading Down 4.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.