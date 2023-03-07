Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading Down 5.2%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 403,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 601,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,777.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

