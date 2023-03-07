Gnosis Market Cap Reaches $269.05 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $269.05 million and $4.11 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $103.90 or 0.00464614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

