GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $595,932.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.90. 584,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,135. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.