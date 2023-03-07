Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 4% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60. 831,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,474,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $548.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

