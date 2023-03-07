Goldfinch (GFI) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and $196,490.33 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,931,005 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

