Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 5.9 %

GSBD stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,736. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

