Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Owls Nest Partners IA LLC

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,124 shares during the period. Goosehead Insurance makes up about 8.2% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $20,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,401,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,966,000 after acquiring an additional 151,584 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Insider Activity

GSHD stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 23,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,974. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,628.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 84,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $3,762,997.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,925.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon purchased 84,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $3,762,997.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,925.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,800 shares of company stock worth $3,604,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.