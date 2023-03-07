Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,820,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 94,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Get Grab alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter valued at $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.