Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 757,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,429. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

