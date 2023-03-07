Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 8.7% in February

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 1,202,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,021. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.19%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

