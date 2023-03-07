Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Insider Michael (Mike) Hill Purchases 706,428 Shares

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 706,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,596.42 ($7,111.69).

Michael (Mike) Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Michael (Mike) Hill bought 500,000 shares of Gratifii stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,500.00 ($5,033.56).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Michael (Mike) Hill bought 625,000 shares of Gratifii stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.00 ($6,711.41).

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael (Mike) Hill bought 525,000 shares of Gratifii stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,975.00 ($6,694.63).

Gratifii Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Gratifii Company Profile

Gratifii Limited, a technology company, designs and develops loyalty and rewards programs in Australia, South Africa, and Singapore. It operates Mosaic, a customer enterprise engagement cloud platform that allows businesses to customize, operate, and manage loyalty programs. The company was formerly known as Mobecom Limited and changed its name to Gratifii Limited in May 2021.

