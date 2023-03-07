Greggs (LON:GRG) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,462.50 ($29.61).

LON:GRG traded down GBX 52.90 ($0.64) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,697.10 ($32.43). 303,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,619.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,254.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,347.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,820 ($33.91).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

