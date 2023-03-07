Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,600 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 988,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 489,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Griffon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. 135,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,932. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Griffon’s payout ratio is -12.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 69.9% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

