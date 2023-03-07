Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Stock Down 3.4 %

About Grifols

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

